Carol Ann WHALL

WHALL - Carol Ann Of Salisbury, Maryland and Angola, New York, died October 30th, after a brief but awful struggle with dementia that robbed her of all the memories of her life and robbed those who loved her of her buoyant spirit. Carol was born in Buffalo, NY, in 1940, the daughter of Al and Florence Koch. She was a graduate of Holy Angels Academy in Buffalo, and the University of Colorado, Boulder. She leaves behind to mourn her death her husband of 60 years, Tony Whall; her three children, John (Steve Kramer), Kevin (Denise Scheufler) and Alison (Tim Sanderson); her grandchildren Kurt and Brooke Walding; and countless extended family and friends. Carol loved traveling, culture and nature. As a young wife and mother, she initiated camping adventures throughout California and Colorado. In later years she was the guiding force for trips to Paris and Beijing, Cairo and London, Bangkok and Bali. She loved opera, theater, choral and chamber music concerts, and the bigger the symphonic orchestra the better. She was also an avid observer of her environment, especially nature, as her multiple volumes of notes attest, written mainly at her family cottage in Angola, NY where she was most happy and where she spent most of the summers of her life. Flowers, birds, and trees were her specialties; her knowledge and appreciation of these were prodigious. There will be a visitation with family at 1 PM and a Celebration of Carol's Life at 2 PM, on Saturday, November 6, at HOLLOWAY FUNERAL HOME, 501 Snow Hill Road, in Salisbury, MD. In lieu of flowers, you are invited to make a donation in Carol's memory to The Little Sisters of Jesus and Mary, 411 Poplar Hill, Salisbury, MD