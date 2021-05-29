C. Richard ORNDOFF

ORNDOFF - C. Richard "Dick" 5/8/43-5/15/21. Survived by devoted wife of 49 years, Merrianne (née Pappas), loving children Scott (Lauren) Orndoff and Jessica (JB) Easterling, as well as cherished grandchildren William, Summer and granddaughter due August 2021. Predeceased by sister Shirley (Warren) Boyd. Son of the late Charles and Virginia Orndoff of Greene Country, PA, Dick was raised on a small farm and educated in a one-room schoolhouse before graduating from West Greene High and then Penn State. Served as an Infantry officer in Vietnam, earning the Silver Star Medal, Bronze Star Medal - V (2x), Purple Heart, Combat Infantry Badge, amongst other decorations. The affection and devotion he felt for many of the men he served with cannot be overstated. To that group of warriors who might read this: Thank you, and Welcome Home. Dick worked for NYS for two decades in the mental health field before moving to a successful career in the private sector. He was involved with athletics throughout his life including football and track in his younger days, golf throughout his life, and coaching youth football for several years. His dry wit, loving heart, and sharp analytical mind (all which he retained until his final days) will be sorely missed by many friends and relatives. In lieu of flowers, it was Dick's wish to have donations sent to: Honor Flight South Florida www.honorflightsouthflorida.org/donate -or- Folds of Honor swflorida.foldsofhonor.org Services will be held Saturday June 5 at 1:00 in the afternoon at Forest Lawn Cemetery in the "Field of Valor" located at 1990 Main St. Buffalo, NY.