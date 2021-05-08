Bruce KOGAN

KOGAN - Bruce Born September 26, 1947 in Brooklyn, NY, passed away on April 26, 2021, from complications from the COVID-19 virus while fighting a valiant battle with Hodgkin's Lymphoma. Bruce is preceded in death by his parents, Leonard S. Kogan and Ruth (nee Lucyshyn) Kogan; and sister, Nancy Kogan. He is survived by his brother, Daniel Kogan; nieces, Tara Kogan Ecchevarria and Katelyn Kogan Sookdeo; nephew, Colin James Kogan; three grandnephews and one grandniece; as well as innumerable friends. A veteran who served his country in the U.S Army, Bruce had a long and distinguished career in victim advocacy working for the NYS Crime Victims Board. A lifelong advocate for LGBTQ equality, Bruce was a former president of the political advocacy organization Stonewall Democrats of WNY. Bruce was directly involved in the tremendous legislative gains made over the years for LGBTQ civil rights, as well as remaining a constant advocate for LGBTQ crime victims in WNY. He is the author of the play "Call Me Winkie." He will be deeply missed by the countless lives he touched, and his memory and accomplishments will forever live on. A private Memorial Service in Bruce's honor will be held at St. Andrew's Episcopal Church in Buffalo, on June 5, 2021 at 1 PM. In the interest of safety during the pandemic, the service will be live streamed on the Facebook page of "Stonewall Democrats of WNY." In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Gay and Lesbian Youth Services of WNY.