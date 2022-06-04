Betty HOFF

HOFF - Betty Who was a longtime area resident, passed away peacefully on Friday, May 21, 2022 at her home. She was born in Niagara Falls, on November 13, 1934, the daughter of the late Joseph Ferrerio Sr. and Isabella (Thomas) Geschwender Ferrerio Sessman. She attended LaSalle Jr. Sr. High School, Class of 1952. She married the late Samuel Hoff on August 30, 1963. Later in life she got a BS from Penn State and then a MS from Indiana University of Pennsylvania. Betty was a librarian, first for Airco Speer in the Falls and St. Mary's, PA and then the Ridgeway Public library. She loved her little library. She was an avid sports fan, and a 50 year season ticket holder for both hometown teams the Buffalo Bills and Buffalo Sabres, listening to WGR 550 for all her sports news. She enjoyed clipping Bills articles and sending them to family and Bills fans away from home. Mrs. Hoff is survived by her three sons, Jeffrey (Gilka) of Brazil, Harmon (Eve Ann) of Earlville, NY, Kenneth of Garrison, NY; sister-in-law Helen (Leonard) Hodes; grandchildren, Sasha, Jesse, and Dora Hoff; brothers, Joseph Ferrerio, and the late Thomas Sessman Jr.; sister, Susan (Joe) Hrapkowski, sister-in-law, Darlene (late Dennis) Ferrerio; aunt Audrey Geschwender (late Chuck) McCombs; niece, Bettyjo (William) Williams; nephews, Joseph (Mary) Ferrerio, Sandy (Lisa) Hodes, Robert (Batsheba) Hodes; and her dear friend Andrea O'Leary. In addition to her husband and parents she was predeceased by her brother, Dennis Ferrerio; uncles, Vernon (Myrtle), William (Ida), Frank (Ruth), James (Nettie) and Ernest (Nelie). Friends and family may call at the LANE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 8622 Buffalo Avenue on Saturday, June 11, at 9:30 AM, where Funeral Services will be held at 11 AM, followed by burial alongside her husband in Oakwood Cemetery in Niagara Falls. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Hospice Foundation, PO Box 590, Buffalo, NY 14240-0590 or to the charity of your choice.