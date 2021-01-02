Betty Ann FRETZ

FRETZ - Betty Ann (nee Durant) Born December 31, 1929, passed away Thursday, October 3, 2019 in Mobile, AL at the age of 89. Raised in Buffalo, NY, as an adopted only child, she was the daughter of a Continental Grain Co. executive and homemaker. She graduated from Buffalo Seminary and Endicott College and, as a young woman, she enjoyed her friends, music and the outdoors. In 1952 Betty married Raymond Morris Fretz, Jr. and had four children: Gary Fretz (partner Lynn Dee), Jodi Fretz, Robin Rafferty (Brian; children: Kim and Callie), and Stephanie Cormier (Cevin). Although born in the north, Betty had an affinity for 'all things southern' - the climate, the food, the jazz, the architecture, the history and the friendly people - and considered New Orleans her home. After raising her children, Betty volunteered at the Preservation Resource Center and Cabildo, and her focus became New Orleans architectural and cultural history and preservation while contributing to several landmark exhibits. For personal reasons, her final volunteer position was becoming a court appointed Guardian in Mobile County, AL, assuming the personal care for incapacitated adults. Her compassionate and practical nature was to the benefit of her wards. Betty's zest for life and sense of adventure took the family traveling abroad. Because of her passion for art, history and architecture we saw amazing foreign cities, museums and landscapes. She ordered the spiciest dish, tried the strangest items on the menu, and, to our surprise, was an excellent snow skier. She spent time at the Southern Yacht Club, took flying lessons and played golf later in life. With a lighthearted sense of humor and a Depression Era child pragmatism, she was very down-to-earth and had a kind word with everyone. She allowed her children the space to "be themselves" (no matter how mis-directed that may be!). Betty was a kind, supportive mother who made us feel safe and loved, and seemed to have no fear. Throughout her health issues, Pam Cranton, Gentle Love & Care, Atria Regency, Allen Memorial and Kindred Hospice provided excellent care, friendship and a home-away-from home in Mobile, AL. Betty was preceded in death by her parents, Gerald William DuRant and Dora Fern Swift DuRant; her birth mother, Dora Freeman, and Raymond Fretz; her children and grandchildren; Raymond's brother, Robert J. Fretz (Janice), of Amherst, NY, and many nieces and nephews all survive her. Betty will be interned at All Saints Mausoleum, Lake Lawn Metairie Cemetery, the family will hold a private service and burial. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the American Heart Association at www.heart.org or the Alzheimer's Association at www.alz.org. RIP and happy birthday Betty Boop - long live your joie de vivre! To sign and view the Family Guestbook, please visit www.lakelawnmetairie.com.