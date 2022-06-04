DASCOMB - Barbara Wood Barbara Wood Dascomb passed away in her home at the Lancaster Towers in early March. She moved to Buffalo almost 50 years ago after receiving her elementary education degree from Penn State University. She received her Masters degree from Buffalo State and enjoyed working with children in many ways over her lifetime. She was a devoted Aunt to her nieces, nephews and their children. She loved the Buffalo Bills, was a voracious reader and enjoyed jigsaw puzzles and word search puzzles. She loved sharing her knowledge with others and led the exercise class and crafts group at the Lancaster Towers. She also enjoyed putting her faith in action by praying for her extended family, making meals for others, sending care packages to college students and letters to her young relatives. She is survived by her siblings: Gary Wood, Eric Wood of Carroll, OH; Phyllis Smith of Houston, TX; Margie Zearley of Tucson, AZ; Brian Wood of Vacaville, CA and their children. She is also survived by her cousins: David Maser of Helena, MT; Allan Maser of Williamsville; John Maser of Lockport; Ray Maser of Kenmore; Anita Wood of White Oak, PA; Tricia Iversen of Scotland; Pamela Kamstra of California; Danielle Pitzer of Illinois; Sheryl Parker of Florida. Her celebration of life service will be held on Monday, June 6 10:30 am at St. Paul's Episcopal Church on Harris Hill Road. Light refreshments will be served following the service. Her remains will be interred at Restland Lincoln Park in Pennsylvania.