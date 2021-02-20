 Skip to main content
Barbara Ann PULVINO
PULVINO - Barbara Ann Went to be with the Lord on December 2, 2020 in Temecula, CA, at 80 years old. She was born to Jerry and Helen Pawlak in Niagara Falls. Barbara married and is survived by her husband of 59 years, Anthony Pulvino. They had two children and lived in Kenmore. Their first child, Craig, passed in 1985. Barbara is survived by their daughter, Lori Torok (Pulvino), who lives in Temecula, CA with husband Stephen Torok and their daughter, Zoë. Barbara worked in the KenTon School District, until her retirement, as Cook Manager, in 2005. She is also survived by sister, Claudia Taylor (Pawlak); brother-in-law, Russell Taylor, and nieces, Deborah Taylor and Jennifer Gorney (Taylor). She will be interred, with a Memorial Service, at the National Cemetery in Riverside, CA on April 23rd.

