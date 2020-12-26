SACK - Axel Meyer It is with great sorrow that we announce the death of Axel Meyer Sack. Axel was born in Tucson, AZ on July 8, 1998. He was welcomed with joy by his first-time grandparents (Bob & Ann Sack and Joanne Downey). Just after turning one year old, he moved with his mom (Mariely Downey) and dad (Bill Sack) to Buffalo, NY. There Axel enjoyed his education at Smallwood Elementary and the Park School, volunteered widely, and welcomed his sister Berit to the family in 2004. Axel died at age 21 on March 11, 2020 in London, UK where he was attending college. Axel's endless curiosity fueled his constant quest for knowledge. His dry wit, enthusiasm, intelligence, and striking appearance drew others to him. Axel traveled extensively and had a unique sense of style that was informed by all that he had studied and experienced. Although Axel ultimately lost his battle with anxiety and depression, he touched many lives and will not be forgotten. His incisive conversations, and his creativity, bravery, and graciousness will stay with us.