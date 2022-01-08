BLOOM - Arthur Arthur Bloom of Sarasota, Florida formerly of Amherst, New York, passed on December 18, 2021 at age 96. He is survived by his wife of 74 years, Sally Ann (nee Rosenberg), sons Eric (Laurie), Robin (Billie) and Peter (Gale), and grandchildren Elizabeth "Betsy" (Mac Stephens), Zachary and Joshua Bloom. After graduating from Bennett High School, Arthur started his college studies at age 15. He served in the US Army during WWII. After the war he returned to the University of Michigan where he completed his engineering degree. He and Sally were married in 1947. They built a home in Snyder that was their residence and Arthur's office for over 40 years. Arthur worked as an engineer for several large companies. In the 1950s he founded Arthur Bloom and Associates. The company produced technical publications and manuals for private industry and the military. During his carrier, Arthur provided technical manual services for Buffalo Forge, Worthington, New York Air Brake, Buffalo Pumps, Bell Aircraft and Houdaille Industries. During the Mercury and Gemini programs, he did work for NASA and helped design the spacesuit air conditioning system used by the astronauts. One of his most interesting clients manufactured military helicopter trainers. His company also distributed magnaflux products that were applied to welded joints in order to verify that the weld met specifications and tolerances. In retirement he and Sally constructed a beach front home in the Dominican Republic, where they were active in the American expatriate community. They relocated to Sarasota, Florida, in 2001. In Sarasota they audited many classes at Southern Florida University. They were enthusiastic patrons of Sarasota's cultural institutions and regularly attended the theater, symphony, opera and ballet. He also enjoyed painting and photography. Arthur started to ski in the Army. He shared his love of the sport with his three sons who remain enthusiastic skiers to this day. He and his boys regularly skied at Emery Park and later Glenwood Acres, Kissing Bridge, Holiday Valley, Grostahl and Allegheny State Park. Arthur also took ski trips to Vermont, Lake Placid, Austria, Italy and honeymooned in the Laurentian Mountains. In summer Arthur loved to play tennis and spent hours at the pool in his backyard. Arthur and Sally were dedicated world travelers. Their homes were showcases for the numerous pieces acquired during their travels. Arthur was a very early fan of the Buffalo Bills. In 1961, at a game against the old New York Titans he caught a game ball kicked into the end zone seats. Shortly thereafter nets were installed to avoid the inevitable fracases following the point after attempt. A memorial in celebration of Arthur's life will be held at a later date.