Antoinette JONES

JONES - Antoinette "Toni" Age 91, of Rock Hill, SC, passed away at her home on May 19, 2022. A Celebration of Life will be held later in the year. Toni was born on August 1, 1930 to the late Pasquale and the late Rose Morana in Buffalo, New York. Toni's parents, her son, Robert (Bob) Jones and her daughter, Denise Link predeceased her. She lived in Western New York until moving south in 2018 with her son and daughter-in-law. Toni is survived and left to cherish her smile and memory are her grandchildren, Melissa Jones of Buffalo, NY, Robert (Melanie) Jones of Buffalo, NY, Desire (Justin) Tedesco of North Tonawanda, NY, Wesley Link of Grand Island, NY, Scott Dietrich of Merritt Island, FL, Michele Dietrich of Williamsville, NY, Cheryl (Michael) Schear of Charlotte, NC; and numerous great-grandchildren.