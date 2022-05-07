JOHNSON KENEFICK - Anne Anne Johnson Kenefick - September 22, 1937 - March 8, 2022. Loved by so many, respected and admired by all with whom she crossed paths, Annie - mom, sister, grandmother, and aunt, gently passed away on a late winter evening. While our hearts will break for many days, her Earth-bound journey was a shining example of a life well-lived, in love, in empathy, and in kindness. Annie was born on September 22, 1937 in Johnson City, NY. Through childhood and high school, through legendary winters and "lake-effect" snowstorms, and through the fun of sun-drenched summers, Annie, her sister, her twin brothers and her parents, Hugh and Alyce Johnson enjoyed many wonderful years in Williamsville. Annie graduated from Buffalo Seminary and attended Smith College, returning to Buffalo to marry Michael Kenefick in 1959. By the late 60s, she was raising four children and completing her English degree at the University of Buffalo. For six weeks during 1976, she and Mike took the family on a grand journey, exploring the West in a Winnebago. The following year, the family moved west to Seattle, for good. In the late 80s, Annie embarked on her next adventure, one that continues to amaze all of us. She climbed into her red VW Beetle and set off for law school at the University of Puget Sound, completing her law degree in 1988. Annie, all five foot-two inches, was an imposing presence in the courtroom, a giant. She was legendary in her preparation. Annie loved the law and she fought for her clients for nearly 30 years as a criminal defense attorney and municipal judge. Annie was a marathon runner. The rain-soaked Seattle Marathon was one of her favorites. Annie was tenacious and she was resilient. She learned to fly fish, and she was certified as a road flagger, just because she wanted to be. Annie was fierce, she was strong, the backbone of the family. And Annie was gentle, sensitive, really locked in emotionally, and abundantly kind. In 2017, she retired from the law and embarked on travel. Annie relished her Bainbridge Island home, spending her time with her beloved black labs. Most days Annie could be found traversing the quiet island woods of sword ferns, big leaf maples, and alders. Annie leaves this world better than she found it. She made a mark, an impact on the lives of so many others, but especially her family - her children, Mary (Dennis), Andrew (Polly), James (Tina), and Ted. Her grandchildren, Leslie, Audrey, Connor, Emily, Aidan, Sara, Peter, and Rowan, her brothers Hugh and Stuart Johnson, and her many nieces and nephews. Annie is once again laughing and sharing quiet secrets with her adored sister, Lynn Johnson Kopman who preceded her in death. Souls cross on this planet, in this life in so many different ways, some for a fleeting moment, some for a lifetime. From all of us, it was an honor, a privilege, but far more importantly, it has been an absolute joy to have spent our lives with you. Rest in Love. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Assistance Dogs Northwest of Bainbridge Island, WA.