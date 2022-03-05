Anne D. HURLEY

HURLEY - Anne D. A resident of Treasure Island, FL, and formerly of Snyder, NY, passed away on February 27, 2022, at age 85. Beloved wife of the late Donald Hurley. Mother to Jason, Erin (Barb Waite), and Megan (Paul Tesluk). Grandmother (Nonnie) to Mick, Ellie, Bess and Peter Tesluk. Anne was an avid wildlife and weather watcher, particularly birds and water life near the ocean. She was also a skilled bridge player, bowler and wonderful friend to many. She was married to her husband Don for 59 years before his passing in 2018. Her children described her life of one that was well lived! The family will host a celebration of life in the near future.