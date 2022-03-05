THOMPSEN - Amy Gage Amy Gage Thompsen died on February 2, 2022, at her home in Portland, Oregon with family by her side after a five-year battle with cancer. She was 47 years old. Amy was born on September 20, 1974, in Buffalo, NY. The first of twin daughters to Virginia Eddy Thompsen and the late Steven Craig Thompsen. After graduating from Orchard Park High School, Amy attended Buffalo State and The University of North Texas in Denton, Texas. Amy ultimately settled in Portland, Oregon co-owning County Cork Public House for many years with her sister. Amy met and married the love of her life, Jonathan Brinkman in Portland. Although they later divorced, they remained best friends and partners until Amy's death. Amy is survived by her mother, Ginny, of Jacksonville, Florida; her twin sister, Kara and Brother, Brian, of Portland; sister-in-Law Kathy of St. Johns, Florida; her former husband, Jonathan Brinkman of Portland; nieces and nephews: Max, Vaughn, Jack, Nara; Aunts, Uncles, Cousins and Friends and her beloved dog, Irene. She was preceded by her father, Steve; brother, Sean; aunt, Colleen Biryla; and her uncles, Lee, and David Thompsen. A Memorial Service was held at 2 PM on Thursday, February 17, 2022, at HUSTAD FUNERAL HOME, 7232 N. Richmond Avenue, in Portland, with refreshments following the service. Contributions in her memory may be made to your local animal shelter.