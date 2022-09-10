SCHULTZ - Allen H. Allen H. Schultz, of Carmel, IN and Naples, FL, died suddenly on August 30, 2022, at the age of 79. Allen leaves behind his beloved wife, Jan Guy (nee Giebelhaus); his son, Erik (Jaimie Morgan); daughter, Elizabeth (Brian Ryba); stepdaughter, Michelle Mericle (Kevin McLaughlin); and step-grandchildren, Addison and Jackson. He was the fond big brother the late Daniel Schultz and of Peter (Lorie) Schultz. He is also survived by several nieces, nephews, and cousins; his former wife, Helga Norderhus Schultz; many dear friends; and his dogs, Bella and Lilly. Allen was born August 10, 1943 in the Bronx, NY, to Beatrice (nee Ahrens) and Wilfred Schultz. He received a B.S. at the College of Ceramics at Alfred University. He completed his M.S. and PhD in Ceramic Science at Penn State University and a fellowship at the Norwegian University Science and Technology. He worked for more than forty years in metallurgical processes and project engineering in the US and internationally. Allen loved crossword puzzles, new library books, and travel. He was smart, curious, opinionated, and stubborn. He had a sly sense of humor and a bark of a laugh. He was a good provider. He loved baseball, especially Gil Hodges and the Dodgers of his childhood; the New York Giants; and the Nittany Lions. He was, in his own estimation, the handsomest of his brothers. We thank him for everything, and we will miss him. In accordance with Allen's wishes, cremation has taken place. Friends are invited to attend a Celebration of Life on Sunday, September 11, from 1-5pm at the Bridgewater Club at 3535 East 161st Street, Carmel, IN. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to local Meals on Wheels, where Allen volunteered wherever he lived. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.randallroberts.com