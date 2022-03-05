SOLO - Alan Jere Alan Jere Solo, 88, died of natural causes on February 24, 2022. Jere, as he was widely known, was born in Philadelphia to David H. and Marion Solo (Gottschall), and had a younger brother, David Roger, who predeceased him. Jere attended the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and was awarded a Bachelor of Science degree in 1955. He then went on to earn Master of Arts and Doctor of Philosophy Degrees in Organic Chemistry from Columbia University in 1956 and 1959 respectively. He worked as research associate at the Rockefeller University in New York City from 1958 through 1962 when he accepted a position as assistant professor of Medicinal Chemistry at the State University of New York at Buffalo, becoming a full professor in 1970. He served as the Director of Graduate Studies of Medicinal Chemistry at SUNY Buffalo prior to becoming Chairman of the Department in 1969, a position he served for close to 30 years, until his retirement in 1997. Dr. Solo was a Professor Emeritus at SUNY Buffalo and has two assistant professorships named after him, the Dr. Alan Jere Solo Assistant Professorships. Dr. Solo was a member of the American Chemical Society, the New York Academy of Sciences, The Scientific Research Honor Society, Sigma Xi, and was listed as a noteworthy Medicinal Chemistry educator and consultant by Marquis Who's Who. His research focused on carbocyclic synthesis of steroids, and structure-activity relationships of steroid hormone analogs. Dr. Solo enjoyed decades of teaching and mentoring both undergraduate and graduate students, as well as acting as a consultant for various pharmaceutical companies. Jere was married to Elma Solo (Mardirosian) in 1963 and remained happily married until his death. Together he and Elma have two children, David (Britt) and Julia (Mark Garten) and three grandchildren, Ben and Alex Solo, and Cleo Garten, all of whom he was immensely proud. He is also survived by several cousins and in-laws and was very close to his sister-in-law, Linda Freedman. Jere was a remarkable, kind, and immensely intelligent person who greatly enjoyed traveling, scuba-diving, filmmaking, studying history, and spending time with family. He lived a full and satisfying life on his own terms. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him. A memorial to honor and celebrate his life will be held in the future at a date to be announced. Comments can be posted at KolanoFuneralHome.com.