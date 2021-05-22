A.Garry SMYTHE

SMYTHE - A. Garry Age 75, died at his Buffalo home surrounded by his loving family. Mr. Smythe was born in St. Catharines, Ontario, Canada to Hazel Smythe (nee Hilts) and Albert Smythe. After high school, he relocated to the Buffalo area to attend the University at Buffalo where he earned a Bachelor of Science degree in biology and a Master of Science in natural science and math. He began his career researching the effects of cooling water discharges on plankton and fish populations at multiple power stations on Lake Ontario, first as a field studies supervisor for the SUNY Foundation, and later as principal scientist and president of ECO Research in Akron, New York. He went on to design and manage several major environmental studies and research and development projects for different environmental and engineering consulting firms. Locally, he served as the senior scientist on studies supporting the relicensing of the Niagara Power Project. Just prior to his retirement, he collaborated with the State of Louisiana to assess the impact of the Deepwater Horizon disaster on state waterways. Mr. Smythe was an internationally recognized expert on aquatic non-native nuisance species on waterways, traveling to Ireland, The Netherlands, and Japan to present his findings, and served as a liaison to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service Aquatic Nuisance Species Task Force. An early leader in the study of zebra mussels, he was the principal investigator on several projects related to mitigating their impact, including a collaboration with the New York City Department of Environmental Protection assessing methods to prevent their colonization of the city's drinking water intakes. He was an author and co-author of several papers related to his research on the invasive mollusks. Mr. Smythe was also a key investigator of methods for blocking the migration of Asian carp from the Mississippi River watershed into the Great Lakes, including the use of electrical fields as a preventative method. Data collection for his broad-ranging research over the years involved much of the field work he enjoyed, including ice diving to evaluate the impact of cooling water discharges on benthic communities. As well, he pioneered the use of numerous technologies during these studies. Mr. Smythe was one of the first researchers to use "pit" tags to track fish movement, a methodology that is now widely used across the globe to gauge the success of migrating fish. He was also involved in the early testing, production, and use of state-of-the-art hydrosonic equipment in studying fish populations. Mr. Smythe was known for his leadership skills, and his capacity to form lasting friendships with clients and colleagues alike. He enjoyed spending time with his family exploring his adopted city by bike and vacationing with friends and family in the Outer Banks of North Carolina. He is survived by his wife, the former Mary Jane Fischer; daughters Melissa Smythe, PhD (Sean McCabe) and Allison Smythe (Christopher Gulino); brother-in-law Edmund Fischer (Pamela); sister-in-law Kathleen Redman; nieces Rachel Best Frank, Sarah Best, Emily Fischer, and Kelsey Fischer; a grand-niece Alexis McIlhenny; grand-nephews Paxton and Parker Best, as well as many dear friends and former colleagues. Please join the family for a committal service at Forest Lawn Cemetery on Saturday, May 29th, 2021 at 12:30 PM. Meet at Delaware/Delevan gate.