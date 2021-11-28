Casimir 'Casey' Wilbert, longtime insurance executive who helped found Catholic charity

Nov. 1, 1922 – Nov. 22, 2021

After Casimir “Casey” Wilbert was born prematurely, doctors told his family "he wouldn't live to see tomorrow."

Mr. Wilbert, former manager of the Buffalo Office of the New York State Insurance Fund and longtime church volunteer, also had to overcome paralysis from polio at age 5 and survive World War II before going on to live to the ripe, old age of 99. He died Nov. 22 at Buffalo General Medical Center after a brief illness.

Mr. Wilbert was born in Buffalo, graduated from Kensington High School and served in the Army as a master sergeant during the war.

After discharge, he began his career in civil service as a workers compensation claims examiner, claims investigator and later manager of the State Insurance Fund.

Mr. Wilbert retired from state service in 1977, but continued to work in compensation insurance at private firms, including Laverack & Haines, Peter Prior Associates and GCG Risk Management. He retired completely at age 95 in 2018.