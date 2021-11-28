Casimir 'Casey' Wilbert, longtime insurance executive who helped found Catholic charity

Nov. 1, 1922 – Nov. 22, 2021
After Casimir “Casey” Wilbert was born prematurely, doctors told his family "he wouldn't live to see tomorrow."
Mr. Wilbert, former manager of the Buffalo Office of the New York State Insurance Fund and longtime church volunteer, also had to overcome paralysis from polio at age 5 and survive World War II before going on to live to the ripe, old age of 99. He died Nov. 22 at Buffalo General Medical Center after a brief illness.
Mr. Wilbert was born in Buffalo, graduated from Kensington High School and served in the Army as a master sergeant during the war.
After discharge, he began his career in civil service as a workers compensation claims examiner, claims investigator and later manager of the State Insurance Fund.
Mr. Wilbert retired from state service in 1977, but continued to work in compensation insurance at private firms, including Laverack & Haines, Peter Prior Associates and GCG Risk Management. He retired completely at age 95 in 2018.
The church played an important role in Mr. Wilbert's life. He was a weekend volunteer for 30 years at St Vincent de Paul Soup Kitchen, and was a founding member of the Infant of Prague Parish St. Vincent de Paul Society, which honored him with the Oznam Medal for his volunteer work.
He was also past president of the Holy Name Society at the Infant of Prague Parish, a member of the Lazarus Society, an usher and altar server.
Mr. Wilbert was presented the prestigious St. Joseph the Worker award in 1981 from the Catholic Diocese of Buffalo for his work and dedication.
He enjoyed home improvement projects and gardening, and liked to share his tomatoes with friends and neighbors. He continued to be an active member of American Legion Post 205 in Kenmore, and was active with Kensington High School's alumni association.
He last lived at Amberleigh Senior Residence in Williamsville.
Mr. Wilbert was predeceased by his wife of 46 years, the former Kathryn Pfeiffer. He was also predeceased by his friend Ann Ross.
Survivors include three daughters, Kathryn Gorkiewicz, Marilyn Knezetic, and Susan Senser; a son, John; two sisters, Joan O'Connor, and Ruth Haas; eight grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Tuesday at Infant of Prague Parish, 921 Cleveland Drive, Cheektowaga.
