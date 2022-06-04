Carmen J. Iannaccone, 82, stellar ballplayer who had long career at SUNY Buffalo State

Nov. 26, 1939 – May 20, 2022

Carmen J. Iannaccone, regarded as one of Western New York's best amateur baseball players, propelled his life a different direction after his short professional baseball career.

Mr. Iannaccone went into special education as a career, motivated by wanting to help underprivileged children and those who were vulnerable, said Marc Iannaccone, his son.

Mr. Iannaccone, who retired from SUNY Buffalo State in 2009, died on May 20 in his Derby home. He was 82.

He worked at Buffalo State for 43 years, teaching special education in the Department of Exceptional Education. He also served as chairman of the department for a time.

Born in the Perry Projects in Buffalo’s First Ward, he was the oldest of nine children. He lived with his parents Catherine Mary and Ferdinand until age 7, and then family disruption forced him and three other siblings to live in an orphanage on Niagara Street. At 15, he moved in with his father in Central Park and attended Bennett High School.

From there, he rose from the depths of family trauma and abandonment to become a Hall of Fame baseball player, coach, teacher, researcher, lecturer and world traveler, according to his family.

He earned a bachelor of science degree at SUNY Buffalo State, focusing on elementary education. He earned a master's degree from the University of California, San Francisco, and his doctorate in education from the University at Buffalo.

While at SUNY Buffalo State, Mr. Iannaccone developed a personnel preparation graduate degree program. He organized professional conferences and presented numerous papers and workshops at local, state, national and international conferences related to teacher and personnel preparation.

He was also a co-creator and president in the Division of International Special Education and Services.

Marc Iannaccone recalled his father as a fearless, self-made man.

"He had great belief in himself," his son said, "and never shied away from protecting the weak and impoverished."

He developed a website, "Carmen's Home," with the goal of providing a teaching tool to help foster home care, Marc Iannaccone said.

For his father, work was a passion, his son said.

After retiring in 2009, he was awarded emeritus status and maintained an office on campus at Buffalo State until 2019.

Mr. Iannaccone was celebrated for his athletic prowess.

He played basketball and baseball for Bennett and Buffalo State, and is in the Hall of Fame at both schools for both sports.

He was among the 33 men inducted into the new Western New York Baseball Hall of Fame in 1997, the first Hall of Fame induction for local amateur baseball players.

He was offered an NBA contract with the Syracuse Nationals, according to his family, but he chose baseball instead. As a minor league baseball player, he played in the Baltimore Orioles and New York Mets organizations in 1961 and 1962, according to the Baseball Reference website, playing for teams in Salisbury, N.C.; Appleton, Wisc.; Kennewick, Wash.; Aberdeen, S.D.; and Bluefield, W.Va.

In the 1970s and 1980s, Mr. Iannaccone was a Division A racquetball tournament champion, playing in tournaments throughout the Northeast and Midwest. For many of those years, he was ranked in the top ten in WNY.

Survivors include his partner, Bonnie Butcheri; two sons, Marc and Joel; two brothers, William Iannaccone and Dominic Salamone; and three sisters, Rose Iannaccone, Jenny Bagen and Christine Salamone.

A celebration of his life will take place from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Monday, June 6, in The Place, 229 Lexington Ave.

Obituaries Newsletter Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.