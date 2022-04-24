 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
CANTWELL - Maureen

  • Updated
Cantwell, Maureen
CANTWELL - Maureen   (nee Scanlon)  Of Hamburg, entered into rest on April 16, 2022. Beloved mother of Valerie (Jim) Schapiro, Marie (Kenny) Longboat, Tommy and the late Kathleen; dear sister of Colleen (late Bob) Yale and the late Kathleen and Daniel Scanlon; cherished grandmother of Mike and Eric Borics; dear aunt of Kevin Chapin and great-aunt of Kevin Chapin; also survived by other nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Private service. Maureen was a dedicated employee of Whitney Printing Corporation for 31 years. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel). Online condolences may be offered at www.lombardofuneralhome.com

