CAIN - Dennis C., Sr. Of Amherst, entered into rest after a long illness on February 25, 2021. Beloved husband of 50 years to Diana M. (nee Sheely) Cain; devoted father of Dennis C. Jr. (Erin) Cain and Jennifer (David) Nooe; cherished "Pop" of Nina and Ella Nooe; loving son of the late Clinton and Ollie Cain; dear brother of Robert (Marcy) Cain and Kate (Scott) Nash. No prior visitation. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Joseph University Parish, 3269 Main St., Buffalo, on Monday morning at 11 AM (please assemble at church). Occupancy limitations will be observed, please wear a face covering. Interment WNY National Cemetery. Please share your condolences with the family onilne at www.lombardofuneralhome.com