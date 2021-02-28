 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
CAIN, Dennis C.
0 comments

CAIN, Dennis C.

  • Updated
  • 0
Support this work for $1 a month
CAIN, DENNIS C.

CAIN - Dennis C., Sr. Of Amherst, entered into rest after a long illness on February 25, 2021. Beloved husband of 50 years to Diana M. (nee Sheely) Cain; devoted father of Dennis C. Jr. (Erin) Cain and Jennifer (David) Nooe; cherished "Pop" of Nina and Ella Nooe; loving son of the late Clinton and Ollie Cain; dear brother of Robert (Marcy) Cain and Kate (Scott) Nash. No prior visitation. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Joseph University Parish, 3269 Main St., Buffalo, on Monday morning at 11 AM (please assemble at church). Occupancy limitations will be observed, please wear a face covering. Interment WNY National Cemetery. Please share your condolences with the family onilne at www.lombardofuneralhome.com

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
View comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News