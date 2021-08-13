Bruce J. Moden, 85, independent pharmacist 'loved helping people'

Feb. 5, 1936 – Aug. 1, 2021
Bruce J. Moden, a longtime independent pharmacist, hinted at both his profession and his hobby with his personalized license plate, "PHARMR."
Mr. Moden died in his home on his beloved 65-acre farm in East Aurora after a 13-year battle with cancer. He was 85.
"He couldn't understand why people liked to play golf, because he loved to ride around on his tractor," said his wife of 60 years, Barbara Moden. They grew "thousands of tomato plants," she said, as well as corn and potatoes, much of which they gave away.
They dubbed their acreage "The Pharm," and Mr. Moden named a goat "Macy" to complete the word.
Professionally, Mr. Moden owned or co-owned five independent pharmacies and a surgical supply store. He also led county and state pharmacy associations and once ran for State Assembly.
Mr. Moden was the second of five children and only son of Ralph and Rachel Taylor Moden of South Buffalo. He was a 1953 graduate of South Park High School, where he played football, belonged to the science and dramatic clubs and was runner-up in the 1953 Boys Oratorical Contest.
Mr. Moden earned a bachelor's degree in pharmacy in 1957 from the University at Buffalo, where he belonged to the Beta Phi Sigma Pharmacy fraternity and played basketball for a year. He served in the U.S. Army as a medic in San Antonio, then belonged to the Army Reserves from 1958 to 1964.
Mr. Moden met Barbara Schmidle at a church youth group event when she was 15 and he was 17. They married on Feb. 3, 1961, in St. Matthias Episcopal Church in East Aurora. In 2011, they renewed their vows and had a celebration at the Roycroft Inn, where their wedding reception had been held.
Mr. Moden's first work in a pharmacy was as a stock boy in Campbell's Pharmacy on South Park Avenue. After graduation, he worked as a pharmacist at Transit Hill Pharmacy in Depew, a business he later purchased, his wife said, "so it was like a full circle."
In 1969, he opened Moden's Pharmacy on Walden Avenue in Lancaster. Later, as president and CEO of Moden-Giroux Inc., he co-owned Lockport Pharmacy, Transit Hill Pharmacy, Middleport Family Health Center, Rosenkrans Pharmacy in Medina and Lockport Home Medical Co.
"When he was in school, the dream was to own your own pharmacy," said Mrs. Moden. "Now there are very few neighborhood pharmacies."
Mr. Moden, an imposing figure at 6-foot-7 even before he stepped behind the pharmacy counter, enjoyed relating personally to those he met, his wife said. He and his staff were diligent about writing get-well and condolence cards for regular customers, she said.
"He loved helping people," Mrs. Moden said.
After he retired at age 65 in 2002, Mr. Moden continued to work in Transit Hill Pharmacy. He eventually reduced his work time to only Monday mornings, his wife said, and his friends and longtime customers made it a point to visit then. He retired fully at age 80.
Mr. Moden was a member of the Blue Cross Blue Shield Pharmacy Advisory Committee in the 1970s. He served as president of the Erie County Pharmaceutical Association in the 1980s and later as president of the Pharmaceutical Society of New York. For a decade, he was the New York state community representative to the meetings of the United States Pharmacopeia, an independent scientific organization that devises standards for medicine and other health-related products.
In 1980, Mr. Moden ran as a Republican for the 148th District Assembly seat, receiving more than 17,500 votes but losing to incumbent Vincent J. Graber.
In 1990, Mr. Moden was elected president of the Alumni Association of the UB School of Pharmacy, which he had also served as treasurer. In 2000, he chaired the pharmacy school’s committee of the "Campaign for UB: Generation to Generation," which hit its $12 million target three years ahead of schedule and ultimately raised $18.6 million.
In 2011, the Modens made a significant donation to the UB School of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences, which named a patient assessment and counseling room in the Pharmacy Building for them.
Mr. Moden was active in St. Matthias Episcopal Church in East Aurora, where he was a lay minister, a warden and a vestry member.
Besides his wife, Mr. Moden is survived by his daughters, Valerie and Karen Moden, Nancy Lambert and Linda Andrews; three sisters, Heather Jones, Martha Cole and Sarah Alliston; and six grandchildren.
A celebration of his life will be held in the future.