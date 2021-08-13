Bruce J. Moden, 85, independent pharmacist 'loved helping people'

Mr. Moden met Barbara Schmidle at a church youth group event when she was 15 and he was 17. They married on Feb. 3, 1961, in St. Matthias Episcopal Church in East Aurora. In 2011, they renewed their vows and had a celebration at the Roycroft Inn, where their wedding reception had been held.

Mr. Moden's first work in a pharmacy was as a stock boy in Campbell's Pharmacy on South Park Avenue. After graduation, he worked as a pharmacist at Transit Hill Pharmacy in Depew, a business he later purchased, his wife said, "so it was like a full circle."

In 1969, he opened Moden's Pharmacy on Walden Avenue in Lancaster. Later, as president and CEO of Moden-Giroux Inc., he co-owned Lockport Pharmacy, Transit Hill Pharmacy, Middleport Family Health Center, Rosenkrans Pharmacy in Medina and Lockport Home Medical Co.

"When he was in school, the dream was to own your own pharmacy," said Mrs. Moden. "Now there are very few neighborhood pharmacies."

Mr. Moden, an imposing figure at 6-foot-7 even before he stepped behind the pharmacy counter, enjoyed relating personally to those he met, his wife said. He and his staff were diligent about writing get-well and condolence cards for regular customers, she said.

"He loved helping people," Mrs. Moden said.