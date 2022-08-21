BEARDI - Laura G. Of Hamburg, entered into rest on August 17, 2022. Beloved wife of the late Joseph Beardi; devoted Mom of Robert (Laurie) Beardi, Lori (Richard) Marinaccio and Lynn (Gary) Hughes; cherished Ama of Richard (Asma), Jenni (Damien), Nicholas (Megan), Alexandra, Michael and Ryan; adored great-grandma of Rahim, Haroon, Harper, Avery, Oliver, Luciana and Dominic; dear sister of Harriett (late Norm), Janice (Dan), the late Richard (late Joan) and the late Ronald (late Linda); also survived by loving nieces, nephews and friends. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Rd. near Lake Ave. on Tuesday from 4-7 PM. A Funeral Service will immediately follow. Interment Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Online condolences may be offered at www.lombardofuneralhome.com