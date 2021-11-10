Barbara A. Fitch, 86, public health nurse, Realtor, active volunteer

Mrs. Fitch was also active in the D'Youville College Alumni Association.

The Fitches, who moved to Elma in 1978 and lived there for 32 years, also had a house in Hobe Sound, Fla., for three decades. They moved to Clarence about 14 years ago.

Mrs. Fitch enjoyed playing tennis and was an avid golfer. She was a past member at Lost Lake Golf Club in Hobe Sound, Fla., Bridgewater Country Club in Fort Erie, Ont., and Fox Valley Country Club in Lancaster, where she once hit a hole in one. She did work at her golf game, but also benefited from innate talent, her family said.

Her family chuckled as they recalled her frequent saying, the simple words, "Uh, hello," which, depending on her tone, could mean different things. "She could use that in any number of circumstances, to get your attention, or it could mean that you were in a conversation with her and she questioned the point you were raising," her son Thomas P. Fitch said.

She is survived by her husband of 63 years, Franklin H. Fitch; three sons, Franklin L., Jeffrey T. and Thomas P. Fitch; a daughter, Kathleen M. Rumsey; her sister, Mary Frueh; nine grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Friday, at Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Church, 8500 Main St. at Harris Hill Road, Clarence.

