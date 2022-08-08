ANTONUCCI, Mary Catherine

Age 66, of Buffalo, New York, passed peacefully on July 20, 2022, after a courageous battle with cancer. Beloved wife of Raymond S. Antonucci; predeceased by her parents, the late Anthony L. Pullano and Arlene M. (Tompkins) Pullano Smiedala; adored sister of Richard E. (Wendy) Pullano, Gerald F. (Lynn) Pullano, and the late William A. and Michael J. (Monica) Pullano. Also cherished by eight surviving nieces and nephews, Bill Pullano, Rebecca (Matt) Sauer, Laura (Adam) Harris, Mary Elizabeth, Anthony, Thomas, Michael and Kerry Pullano. Mary, a respiratory therapist retired from Sisters of Charity Hospital in Buffalo, was a graduate of Erie Community College in Buffalo and Madonna High School in Niagara Falls. She enjoyed gardening and spending time with family, close friends, and her pets and was a die-hard Buffalo Bills fan. Mary was known for her selflessness, quiet strength, and quick wit. Interment will be in Forest Lawn Cemetery, Buffalo. A Memorial Mass in celebration of Mary’s life will be held at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, 27th and Independence Avenue, Niagara Falls, NY 14301, at 12 PM on Saturday, August 13. Flowers gratefully declined. Memorials may be made to Hospice Buffalo. Arrangements by M.J. COLUCCI & SON NIAGARA FUNERAL CHAPEL. Visit mjcoluccifuneralchapel.com for online condolences.