Alexander Jennings, 22, football player turned actor

Aug. 3, 1999 – July 5, 2022

When Alexander Jennings committed to something, he wouldn’t stop until he achieved his goal.

Like when he was offered a stand-in role for “Outer Banks,” a Netflix series he was a big fan of. His mother, Dr. LuJean Jennings, was initially hesitant for her son to move from Atlanta to Charleston, S.C., and having to find a new place to live. But he told her he would sleep in his car if he had to.

In April, he began working on the show’s set.

“He said that was the happiest that he was in his life,” his mother said.

Three months after moving to Charleston, Mr. Jennings was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver as he walked along a Charleston road after leaving July Fourth festivities. He died shortly thereafter from his injuries. He was 22.

Acting wasn’t always the plan for Mr. Jennings.

Throughout his time at Grand Island High School, he frequently spoke with his physical education teacher and football coach, Dean Santorio. In their conversations, Jennings wasn’t afraid to be emotionally vulnerable, especially when it came to conversations about his future and attempts to find the right path for himself.

“To see as his coach, one of his teachers, and having talked to him over the years about that, I was very proud to see that he was doing so well in life with what he pursued,” Santorio said.

After he graduated in 2017 from the high school – where classmates awarded him the “most contagious laugh” senior superlative – Mr. Jennings enrolled in SUNY Buffalo State as a communications major and defensive back for the Bengals football team.

Sports were always an important aspect of his life and those around Jennings were impressed by his athletic feats.

“His senior year we were losing by 17 points at the beginning, and Alex caught a 50-yard touchdown pass that brought us within three at the time in the first half," Santorio said.

He was an accomplished athlete in football, lacrosse and track and field at Grand Island. He was a sprinter and diver with the Piranha's Swim Club, and he finished second in the 2016 New York State Section VI pentathlon finals.

“He was fast as lightning. That’s how his mind was, too,” his mother said.

After a number of people told him he should consider modeling, he decided to try it and balanced school with his training at Vogue Models and Talent in Toronto and Frank Rossi Studios in Buffalo.

Through a rudimentary acting course with Vogue Models and Talent, he realized he wanted to further pursue it.

Mr. Jennings soon began building his acting portfolio through small roles in Atlanta, New York City and Buffalo in works like “Succession,” “Stranger Things,” “Cobra Kai” and “Trial of The Chicago 7.” During his sophomore year in college, Buffalo State granted him a leave of absence to pursue his acting career. He moved to Atlanta, where he lived until the “Outer Banks” offer.

He often rehearsed his lines with his mother. And when he worried that he wasn’t portraying his character accurately, he would practice with his sister, Katlyn, whom he referred to as his good luck charm.

That love he held for Katlyn and his brother, Nicholas, is what his mother loved most about Alex. Whether they were parasailing or just hanging out, the three siblings were always laughing when they were together.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date .