Alburn R. Sleeper, 84, Aurora silversmith was master Roycroft craftsman

Two years after Mr. Jennings died in 1963, Mr. Sleeper offered his metalwork to Eve Strong, who accepted his pieces to sell in the Roycroft Gift Shop. They continued to be sold as the shop changed hands twice.

What started as a hobby became a second career.

After he retired from teaching in 1993, Mr. Sleeper and his wife traveled to art shows throughout the country, selling his pieces. He also taught classes and workshops and gave demonstrations of metalwork.

Mr. Sleeper served in the United States Air National Guard, based at the Niagara Falls Air Reserve Station. He was activated with the 914th Air Force Troop Carrier Command during the Cuban Missile Crisis in October 1962. As a captain and training officer in the 107th Tactical Fighter Group, he was activated again in January of 1968, in response to a North Korean threat. He served for more than 20 years and retired as a lieutenant colonel.

"He had a huge personality," his son Mark said. "He was a big man, and all of the tributes that I've read talk about his belly laugh and his kindness. He was a kind, gentle soul."