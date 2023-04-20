Of Deer Park, NY (formerly of Lackawanna, NY) April 13, 2023. Loving wife of Stephen Nowicki. Adored mother of Suzanne (Michael) Reich. Beloved grandmother of Benjamin (Amelia), Adam (Arianna), David and her treasured puppies (Nikki, Dixie and Stella). Cherished great-grandmother of Chase and Bradley Reich. Daughter of the late Casimer and Mary (nee Schwed) Piekarski. Dear sister of the late Irene Amrozowicz Monaco. Survived by numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Relatives and friends my call at THE COLONIAL MEMORIAL CHAPELS 3003 South Park Ave. Lackawanna, NY Friday, April 21, from 2-7 pm. Prayers Saturday, April 22 at 10 am with a Mass of Christian Burial at Our Lady of Victory Basilica, Ridge Rd., Lackawanna, NY at 10:30 am. Entombment at Holy Cross Cemetery. Memorial Donations in Jean's name can be made to OLV Basilica or OLV Human Services.
NOWICKI Jean M. (nee Piekarski)
