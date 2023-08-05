The 50th anniversary of the Buffalo Bills’ residence in Orchard Park is commemorated in a new book available now from The Buffalo News.

It’s titled “Nowhere Else You’d Rather Be” – 50 years of cherished comebacks, concerts and classic moments in Orchard Park, and it’s available via The News’ website at BuffaloNewsStore.com.

This keepsake, 176-page book celebrates the Bills’ history at Highmark Stadium, formerly known as Rich Stadium, Ralph Wilson Stadium, New Era Field and Bills Stadium.

The book is chock full of more than 200 memorable photos and more than a dozen significant pages from The Buffalo News, dating back to 1959. It includes essays on each era of Bills history, starting with the origin of the Bills and how the stadium landed in Orchard Park, through each of the past five decades of the team’s history.

It highlights the most memorable games played in Orchard Park and breaks down the star players and record-breaking performances fans have witnessed. Other essays feature the game-day experience, the Bills Mafia phenomenon and the “Shout” song.

The book also includes reviews of other significant events at the stadium, including giant concerts and the NHL’s Winter Classic.

