A North Tonawanda man faces a mandatory minimum of 10 years behind bars after pleading guilty to federal drug and gun possession charges, U.S. Attorney Trini E. Ross reported.

Daniel Rodriguez, 40, entered a plea before Chief U.S. District Judge Elizabeth A. Wolford to counts of possession with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of cocaine and being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition.

Rodriguez could face a maximum of life in prison and a fine of up to $8 million when he returns Dec. 5 for sentencing.

Prosecutors said that investigators found drugs and a gun when they executed a search warrant Sept. 11, 2020, on a residence on Center Avenue in North Tonawanda that Rodriguez shared with co-defendant Adrienne Czosnyka and on Czosnyka's vehicle.

Agents reported recovering more than 500 grams of cocaine, four digital scales, 10 cellphones, more than $4,700 cash, a 12-gauge shotgun and three rounds of ammunition.

Ross noted that Rodriguez had previous felony convictions in 2001 and 2007 and is prohibited from possessing firearms.

Czosnyka has pleaded guilty to misdemeanor possession of cocaine, Ross added, and faces up to a year in prison when she is sentenced.