Of Clarence New York, May 30, 2023. Daughter of the late David and Nora Cahill Norris; sister of the late Rev. Francis Norris OSFS, John Norris, David Norris and Elizabeth (Kenneth) Thompson; survived by Sisters in Religious Community. Friends may call Friday June 2nd, 2-4 pm at the Sisters of Saint Joseph Clarence Residence 4975 Strickler Rd., Clarence where a Mass of Christian Burial will follow the visitation at 4 pm. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Sisters of Saint Joseph. On line condolences to www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com