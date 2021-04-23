Tags
Edward Patton invested in security cameras and high-powered binoculars, and even waited out in the cold, to try to catch the trash-tosser in the act.
Some male athletes who had graduated "would stick around and prey on new freshmen athletes at team parties," according to the lawsuit.
The general manager of a Cheektowaga strip club, which authorities call a haven for drug dealing and sex trafficking, is the international leader of the Outlaws Motorcycle Club, according to a federal prosecutor.
“Let the punishment fit the crime. Suspension. OK. But to destroy the careers and lives of these people doesn’t merit the firings," Danny Neaverth said.
The $10 million project will bring single-family waterside homes, townhouses, condominiums and shops to the beach, along with a new restaurant.
Larrinsha Johnson's 18-year-old boyfriend, Mushagdusa Nankumba, 18, has been charged with second-degree murder in her death.
SUNY Buffalo State College says it is looking into comments made by a part-time lecturer after a video clip surfaced online of the instructor saying she was "sick" of Black Lives Matter.
The first Chick-fil-A restaurant planned for the city of Buffalo faced heavy push-back Wednesday, as a key city panel objected to a suburban-style fast-food layout that violated the Green Code.
If the number of vaccinated residents is going up, shouldn't the number of people contracting the virus be going down?
Police said the homicide "appears domestic in nature."
