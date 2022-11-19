Tags
Winter storm watches for Buffalo and North Erie County and Southern Erie and the Southern Tier have been upgraded to winter storm warnings and the forecasts are becoming clearer.
A major lake-effect storm that dumped more than 5 feet in Orchard Park and Blasdell on Friday will continue to impact the region through the weekend.
Here is the transcript an interview with NFL Senior Vice President of Officiating Walt Anderson done by pool reporter, Lindsay Jones, of The Ringer, regarding several replay issues in the Bills-Vikings game Sunday.
Get ready to send out the plows and open up the record books. The Buffalo area is almost certain to get socked with serious snow this weekend.
Despite the Bills' current two-game losing streak, perhaps the universe has provided another sign, with the radar for the impending storm.
Determined to build upon a 38-goal breakout season, Thompson has made complacency his greatest enemy during the grind of the 82-game schedule. He stays on the ice after practice to hone nuances of his job as the Sabres’ most trusted center and wants to produce more than he did during his first season playing the position in the NHL.
Three questions on our mind after Sunday’s all-time meltdown against Minnesota at Highmark Stadium.
A crew of three from The Weather Channel picked a location near the intersection of Pleasant Avenue and Lake Street in the Village of Hamburg for live shots this morning.
The driving ban was lifted for Buffalo, but remained in effect for the central part of Erie County.
Two security guards subdued an intruder who fired shots from an AR-15 style rifle Thursday morning inside a substance abuse treatment clinic in Buffalo's Lower West Side neighborhood.
