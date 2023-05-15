The matchup was the same for the third year in a row at the Monsignor Martin Association boys singles final.

And in one of the more competitive finals in several years, the result was the same.

Senior Matt Carlson of Nichols defeated junior Martin Emmons of Nichols on Sunday for the boys singles championship at Chestnut Ridge Park, 6-4, 7-5.

Carlson raced out to a 5-1 lead in both sets, but Emmons came storming back in both sets to make for a highly entertaining match. Emmons is a junior.

In the consolation finals, it was the battle of the freshmen as Vonn Dudek from Nichols defeated Henry Uhl from St. Joe’s, 6-1, 6-2.

In the doubles final, Ryan Tingley and Joe Tuber from Nichols defeated Chris Huddy and Person Reyda from Canisius, 6-1, 7-5.

Canisius turned the tables in the consolation final as Conner Jackson and Henry Richards of Canisius defeated Cutler Greene and Reshab Pendyala of Nichols in a three-set thriller, 4-6, 7-6, 6-2.