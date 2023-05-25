For fans of global superstar Niall Horan who are eagerly awaiting his new album and tour info, there’s good news – you just need to be a bit patient.

The former One Direction member releases his third solo album “The Show” on June 9. Before that's released, you will be able to buy tickets for the accompanying tour, but you'll have to wait until summer 2024 for the concert.

Niall Horan: “The Show” tour arrives here at 7:30 p.m. June 22 at the Darien Lake Amphitheater.

Ticket prices have not been announced yet. Multiple presales include an artist presale from 10 a.m. May 31 to 10 p.m. June 1; info is at niallhoran.com. That’s the same time frame as the advance VIP ticket sales will be on sale via ticketmaster.com. General on-sale is 10 a.m. June 2, also via ticketmaster.com. There is a limit of eight tickets.

Also announced this week:

The Rainbow Kitten Surprise concert originally scheduled for June 7 at Artpark in Lewiston has been canceled. Those who purchased tickets online at ticketmaster.com will be automatically refunded; all other refunds are available at your point of purchase. artpark.net.

University United Festival will be held June 10-11 at Rotary Field, University at Buffalo South Campus. From 3 to 10 p.m. June 10 music includes performances by Johnny Gill, the Whispers and Lloyd. The national anthem will be performed by Matt Wilson, who recently appeared on "American Idol." Vibrant Strings and Cami Clune will also perform. On June 11, the event is from 2 to 7 p.m. with Hezekiah Walker and Pastor Mike Jr. The festival also includes a community parade, a kids zone and more. It is free. universityunitedfestival.com

Comedian Rob Schneider has two shows at 7 and 10 p.m. Aug. 12 in the Bear’s Den Showroom, Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino, Niagara Falls. Tickets start at $65 and go on sale at noon May 26 (senecaniagaracasino.com). This is an 18-and-older show.

The Seneca Allegany Resort & Casino in Salamanca has announced two outdoor concerts. The Nitty Gritty Dirt Band with A Thousand Horses performs at 7 p.m. Aug. 4. Tickets start at $25. The Beach Boys perform the next day at 7 p.m. Aug. 5. Tickets start at $20. Tickets for both shows go on sale at noon May 26 (senecaalleganycasino.com, senecaniagaracasino.com).