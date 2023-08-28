Aug. 28, 2023

BY JANET GRAMZA

Niagara U hires eight Medaille faculty members to ‘teach out’ key programs

With Medaille University about to close next week, Niagara University has hired eight of its faculty to teach out two key programs so as many as 320 students can complete their graduate degrees.

Niagara has partnered with Medaille to take on its in-person master of education and online clinical mental health counseling programs, said Tim Ireland, Niagara's provost and vice president for academic affairs.

“Niagara has exceptionally strong programs in education and counseling and, for the past two months, we have been working with administration and faculty at Medaille University, alongside the New York State Education Department and the Middle States Commission on Higher Education, to support their students in completing their studies in these fields,” Ireland said.

“We have hired faculty from Medaille to make the transition for these students even easier as they complete their studies and build their pathway to careers in counseling and education,” he said. “Niagara will also hire a number of adjunct faculty from the Medaille programs to add additional support during the transition."

Medaille, a private college founded in 1875, announced in May it would close permanently after a plan for Trocaire College to acquire its assets, programs, faculty and students fell through.

Medaille’s enrollment stood at 1,600 students, and many Upstate New York colleges and universities responded with “teach out” agreements to accept Medaille students with no application process, fees or tuition increase above what they would pay at Medaille.

Trocaire recently hired nine Medaille staff, including two administrators, to rescue Medaille’s popular veterinary technician program – the only one in Western New York – and expand its online programs.

Besides taking on the two graduate degree programs, Niagara continues to enroll former Medaille students across all of its programs through its teach-out agreement with Medaille. Like Medaille's other teach-out partners, Niagara will accept all credits earned at Medaille and honor most financial aid packages, Ireland said.

Earlier this summer, Niagara’s athletics department absorbed Medaille’s women’s bowling team and hired Medaille Mavericks coaches Jeff Walsh and Peggy Kuhn. Niagara has also accepted several members of the Medaille bowling team to start a Niagara program that will begin competition this fall.

Jamestown CC plans $30M sports complex

Jamestown Community College has submitted a detailed plan to Chautauqua County that would allow it to take over ownership of a historic Jamestown city park and build a $30 million athletic complex that would house baseball and soccer fields for the college’s sports teams.

The proposal would transform a deteriorating stadium at Russell E. Diethrick Jr. Park into “a state-of-the-art, multi-purpose facility to be utilized by the college’s outdoor athletic teams, the college's intermural sports programs, various local, regional, and national athletic teams and the community,” according to the plan submitted by JCC.

The county planning board has approved the plan, but it will need approval from the County Legislature. The county would finance 25% of the project, or $7.5 million.

Diethrick Park, located next to the JCC campus, was built in 1941 and renovated in 1984. “But since that time, there has not been a significant capital investment in the facilities,” the plan says.

“Currently, there are two primary users of the facilities: the college’s baseball and softball teams and the Jamestown Tarp Skunks, a collegiate Wood Bat league team that utilizes the facility in June and July.”

JCC said Diethrick Park’s grass fields are currently unusable and need to be replaced with multisport artificial turf to accommodate Western New York winters.

The project would also improve the concourse and grandstand, renovate concession and locker rooms, add portable bleachers, a campus-facing entrance and renovating and expanding restroom facilities.

JCC says the renovated complex would be able to accommodate up to five sports at a time and allow the college to add men’s and women’s lacrosse and cross-country as college sports.

The complex “would greatly enhance the campus experience, attract more athletes and help boost enrollment at the college,” JCC said in its proposal. “In addition, the impact of having state-of-the-art facilities will create more competitive teams and enhance the overall appeal of the college’s sports programs.”

Want to know more? Three stories to catch you up:

Welcome to Buffalo Next. This newsletter from The Buffalo News will bring you the latest coverage on the changing Buffalo Niagara economy – from real estate to health care to startups. Read more at BuffaloNext.com.

THE LATEST

Oishei Children's Hospital has a new chief medical officer.

The Buffalo Bills stadium construction project is making it harder for some projects to find contractors or workers.

The IBM innovation center from the Buffalo Billion failed to meet expectations.

UAW members in Hamburg 'practice picket' amid contract talks.

The shutdown of Savarino Cos. left several prominent projects in limbo.

A software company plans a big expansion downtown.

Delaware North Cos. has a new chief operating officer.

A worker training startup got a follow-on investment.

Savarino Cos. suddenly and unexpectedly shut down.

ICYMI

Five reads from Buffalo Next:

1. A new Buffalo venture thinks it can help plants grow better indoors by using artificial intelligence.

2. Cheers to the Bills: Brewers scurry to craft football-themed beer.

3. A mini-hospital: A preview of the $23 million Roswell Park Scott Bieler Amherst Center opening next month.

4. 10 things we know about the Cannabis Growers Showcase.

5. Mentors can be a big help for startups. But finding a good one isn't easy.

The Buffalo Next team gives you the big picture on the region’s economic revitalization. Email tips to buffalonext@buffnews.com or reach Buffalo Next Editor David Robinson at 716-849-4435.

Was this email forwarded to you? Sign up to get the latest in your inbox five days a week.