The Niagara County Sheriff's Office has a new way to catch car thieves on the highway, Sheriff Michael J. Filicetti announced.

The Sheriff's Office has entered a partnership with Flock Safety, which provides cameras that read license plates as vehicles pass by, Filicetti said.

The automated license plate reader devices will be installed at 67 locations throughout the county, Filicetti noted, and will capture images from the rear of vehicles, including make, model, color and license plate. They will send immediate alerts to law enforcement agencies when a wanted or stolen vehicle is detected.

Filicetti added that the cameras will not be used to enforce traffic laws, will not take photos of people in the vehicles and do not use facial recognition technology. He said that the data collected by the cameras is automatically deleted after 30 days and is not shared or sold with other parties.

"These cameras will be a game changer for law enforcement in this county," the sheriff noted. "Many communities have seen a reduction in crime by utilizing this technology as a crime-fighting tool."

– Dale Anderson