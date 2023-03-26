Never might be too soon for the Corning Community College baseball team to want to see Niagara County Community College again.

NCCC took a 37-3 victory Sunday at Corning in the first game of a doubleheader before winning the second game, 18-0. Both games were shortened to five innings by the mercy rule.

The teams also played a doubleheader Friday. The Thunderwolves swept, 12-1 and 15-1, in two more five-inning games.

The totals over four games and 20 innings: NCCC 82, Corning 5. Corning led once in the four games, scoring in the top of the first in the second game Friday before NCCC scored five in the bottom of the first.

To be fair, Corning was playing its first regular-season games of the season after a one-year hiatus. NCCC moved to 15-1 and is No. 7 in the NJCAA Division III rankings.

To get to 37 runs, the Thunderwolves scored four in the first, 12 in the second, five in the third, fifth in the fourth and 11 in the fifth.

The NJCAA baseball record book does not include an entry for most runs in a game. The NCAA Division I record is 50, set by Nebraska in a 50-3 victory against Chicago State in 1999.