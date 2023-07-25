Saquon Barkley and his contract are not going to be a distraction in training camp for the New York Giants.

The two-time Pro Bowl running back and the Giants surprisingly came to an agreement on a one-year, $11 million deal on Tuesday as players reported to camp and looked forward to getting back to the playoffs for the second straight year under coach Brian Daboll.

Those plans seemed in jeopardy for the past week as the Giants faced the prospect of their star back missing camp. Barkley was unhappy having a franchise tag put on him in March and his mood probably didn't improve on July 17 when the two sides failed to reach an agreement on a long-term extension. It meant Barkley would have to play for the $10.1 million value of the franchise tag, if he chose to play.

There was speculation he might sit out all of camp and maybe even miss some of the season. That would have been a major disruption because Barkley is well liked by teammates and fans and his absence would have forced Daboll to constantly field questions about him. The coach doesn't like to discuss missing players.

The concern ended Tuesday with the Giants confirming Barkley signed his franchise tender. The potential value of the contract was bumped up to $11 million with $909,000 worth of incentives, a person close to the negotiations told The Associated Press on Tuesday.

The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the Giants did not release the incentive details.

"Obviously we are glad we were able to work things out with Saquon,” general manager Joe Schoen said in a statement. “We all recognize the player and person Saquon is and what he means to our team. He is a good teammate, a leader and a really good player. We are looking forward to getting on the field tomorrow.”

The Giants did not make Barkley available on Tuesday. Emails to his agents Ed Berry of Creative Artists Agency and Kim Maile of Roc Nation Sports seeking comment were not immediately answered.

The Giants and Barkley, who is entering his sixth season, cannot discuss a new contract again until the end of this season. New York maintains the right to franchise him again in 2024.

Barkley ran for a career-best 1,312 yards and scored 10 touchdowns last season in helping the Giants (9-7-1) make the playoffs for the first time since 2016. He also shared the team lead in receptions with 57.

The $11 million salary puts Barkley among the NFL’s highest-paid running backs. San Francisco’s Christian McCaffrey ($16 million) New Orleans’ Alvin Kamara ($15 million), Tennessee’s Derrick Henry ($12.5 million) and Cleveland’s Nick Chubb ($12.2 million) are the top four earners among running backs in average annual salary.

Cowboys keep Diggs

The Dallas Cowboys have settled one of their looming situations with contracts just as another gets interesting.

Dallas and cornerback Trevon Diggs agreed, the reporting day for training camp, on a $97 million, five-year contract extension, a person with knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press.

The Diggs news came just as right guard Zack Martin officially became a camp holdout, with another person telling the AP the six-time All-Pro didn't report to camp as he seeks a reworked contract.

Diggs led the NFL and tied the franchise record with 11 interceptions in 2021. As a second-round pick, he is entering the final year of his four-year rookie deal this season. The $19.4 million per-year average on the extension is among the top six in the league.

Martin is one of the best offensive linemen in the NFL, but only eighth among the highest-paid guards with an annual average of $14 million on the extension he signed five years ago. The 32-year-old has two years remaining on his deal.

Around the league

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy has been cleared to take part in training camp after undergoing surgery on his throwing elbow in the offseason. The Niners will ease Purdy back into the flow and won't have him throw more than two days in a row so he won't take part in the team's first practice Wednesday after throwing the past two days.

Jimmy Graham, one of the most productive and popular tight ends in New Orleans Saints history, is back with the club that developed the former college basketball power forward more than a decade ago and veteran NFL guard Trai Turner is returning to the state where he starred for LSU, making New Orleans his fifth different NFL home in the past five years. The Saints announced the one-year contracts for each player as veterans reported for the club's training camp at team headquarters.

Wide receiver Kadarius Toney underwent surgery for a torn meniscus in his knee. However Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid hasn’t ruled Toney out of the team’s season opener against Detroit. Toney tweaked his knee just minutes into Sunday’s opening practice of the team’s training camp at Missouri Western State University.