Saquon Barkley said this week that sitting out the 2023 NFL season would be an option to discuss if he and the Giants don’t agree to a contract extension by the July 17 deadline.

“I think that’s a conversation, like you said, that’s a card I could play,” Barkley said after hosting a kids’ football camp with AMPT Events at Caven Point Field in Jersey City. “That comes up in conversation if something doesn’t get done by July 17. And we got a little bit of time in between there. So when that date comes up, then I’ll have to sit down with my team and my family and make decisions, see what we’re gonna do, what’s the game plan, what’s the next move.”

Barkley, 26, couldn’t say if he was optimistic if he’d reach a deal with the Giants before mid-July.

“I don’t know,” he said. “I don’t know.”

What Barkley wanted to put on the record, however, were his frustrations with the Giants front office for “misleading” and “untruthful” leaks about his ongoing contract standoff with the team that “tried to make me look like I’m greedy.”

“It’s all about respect,” he said. “That’s really what it is.”

Barkley didn’t use Joe Schoen’s name, but his answers strongly implied he was directing his ire at the club’s GM.

“We say ‘family business is family business’ in that facility, in that building, and I’m gonna stick to that,” Barkley said. “The thing I’m frustrated most about is, like how I said ‘family business is family business,’ and then sources come out and stories get leaked, and it didn’t come from me ... I feel like it’s trying to paint a narrative of me, a picture of me that’s not even the truth. It’s not even close to being true.”

Barkley rushed for 1,312 yards in 2022, which was fourth best in the NFL. He also caught 58 passes for 338 yards. His yards from scrimmage total was fifth best among NFL running backs. Barkley also had 10 rushing touchdowns. He averaged 4.4 yards a carry, up from 3.7 the year before.

Asked if the guaranteed money on those offers was way lower than portrayed, Barkley said: “I’m not gonna get too much into the contract details. But some of the stories are misleading, I said I’m not trying to reset the market. I said I wanted to be a Giant for life. So I’ll let you guys read in between the lines for that.”

Barkley said physically, he feels like “I’m entering my prime. I’m going to be the best version of myself going into the back of my career.”

Pats’ Guy sits out

Starting defensive tackle Lawrence Guy did not report to the New England Patriots for the initial portion of mandatory minicamp Monday, ESPN reported.

The 6-foot-4, 315-pound Guy enters his 13th season in the NFL and this would be his seventh in New England, where he was voted to the 2010s All-Decade Team. He was named a captain in 2020.

In March 2021, after testing the market as an unrestricted free agent, Guy signed a four-year contract to return to the Patriots. The deal had a base value of $11.5 million, with a maximum value of $24 million.

Last season, Guy played 44.5% of the defensive snaps and totaled 46 tackles and two sacks. He would most often play on early downs and then come off the field in obvious passing situations. Guy is scheduled to earn a base salary of $2 million this season.

Meanwhile, the Patriots released running back James Robinson on Monday, thinning their depth behind starter Rhamondre Stevenson.

Robinson, 24, had agreed to a two-year deal with a base value of $4 million on March 15, but it included no guaranteed money and was structured in a way that protected the Patriots based on Robinson’s injury history. Robinson tore an Achilles late in 2021.