The Cincinnati Bengals dropped their first two games last season, and then made it all the way to the AFC championship game.

This time feels a little different.

The biggest concern is the health of Joe Burrow, who threw two touchdown passes in the second half of Sunday’s 27-24 loss to Baltimore. The strong finish was a sign of progress for an offense that looked completely out of sorts during a Week 1 loss at Cleveland.

But Burrow, who missed most of training camp because of a strained right calf muscle, was limping at the end of the game against the Ravens. He said he “tweaked” his calf injury, and he wasn’t sure about the seriousness of it.

“I’ll give it a couple nights and a couple sleeps,” he said after the game. “We’ll go from there.”

Coach Zac Taylor didn’t know much more on Monday.

“He’s still sore today,” Taylor said. “He did it really one of the last three plays of the game probably, so it’s just sore. We haven’t done anything on the field yet.”

More Monday night games for ABC

ABC will be airing more “Monday Night Football” games than originally planned.

An additional 10 games originally set to appear only on ESPN will be simulcast on ABC. The additional games will be on network television because of the ongoing strikes by the Writers Guild of America and the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists against the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, which represents Disney, Netflix, Amazon and others.

The strikes, which have been going on for months, have delayed most of the upcoming fall television season.

When the NFL schedule was announced in May, ABC had four exclusive regular-season games — including Monday night’s matchup between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers — and five being part of an ESPN simulcast.

Last Monday’s game between the New York Jets and Buffalo Bills averaged 22.6 million viewers on ESPN, ABC, ESPN2 and ESPN Deportes. New York’s 22-16 overtime victory was the most-watched Monday night game since ESPN took over the package in 2006.

Chiefs, Mahomes restructure deal

The Chiefs and reigning NFL MVP Patrick Mahomes agreed to a restructure of his 10-year, $450 million contract that gives him a substantial boost in pay over the next four seasons, two people familiar with the deal told The Associated Press on Monday.

The people spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the contract.

The revised agreement pushes some of the money Mahomes was scheduled to make going forward to the next four years, and the $210.6 million that is guaranteed over that span represents the most in NFL history. Mahomes will make $56.85 million this season, $44.5 million next season, $50 million in 2025 and $56.76 million for the 2026 season.

At that point, the Chiefs and Mahomes — who turned 28 on Sunday — are expected to revisit his contract, which ties him to the franchise through 2031.

Mahomes set the market with his original extension with Kansas City, which remains the largest overall deal in the NFL. But several quarterbacks had since passed him in average annual value: Deshaun Watson with his $230 million deal with Cleveland last year; Jalen Hurts with his $255 million deal with Philadelphia; the Ravens’ Lamar Jackson with a five-year, $260 million extension; Justin Herbert with a five-year, $262.5 million extension with the Chargers; and just recently, the Bengals’ Joe Burrow with a five-year, $275 million contract.