Zeldin assails Albany 'dysfunction' in early campaign for governor

Rep. Lee Zeldin has already entered full campaign mode for governor.

The Suffolk County Republican charged through Syracuse, Wayne County and Rochester on Monday, and then dashed off to a host of Buffalo meetings and media appearances Tuesday. Zeldin is nowhere near being officially nominated as the 2022 GOP candidate for governor, but Monday he sounded as though he very much expects to face Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo or some other Democrat about a year and a half from now.

"It's important for us to maximize our time, energy and resources for November of '22," he said Monday during his first Western New York foray since announcing on Thursday, "as opposed to being stuck in neutral any longer than necessary."

Zeldin, an Army veteran of Iraq who also served two terms in the State Senate, met reporters outside a Cheektowaga restaurant Tuesday and returned over and over again to a "dysfunction in Albany" theme. He said school districts can never count on what the budget will provide, veterans programs get short shrift and one-party rule has resulted in higher taxes and ideas such as cashless bail that affect public safety.