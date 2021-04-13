Zeldin assails Albany 'dysfunction' in early campaign for governor

Rep. Lee Zeldin has already entered full campaign mode for governor.
The Suffolk County Republican charged through Syracuse, Wayne County and Rochester on Monday, and then dashed off to a host of Buffalo meetings and media appearances Tuesday. Zeldin is nowhere near being officially nominated as the 2022 GOP candidate for governor, but Monday he sounded as though he very much expects to face Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo or some other Democrat about a year and a half from now.
"It's important for us to maximize our time, energy and resources for November of '22," he said Monday during his first Western New York foray since announcing on Thursday, "as opposed to being stuck in neutral any longer than necessary."
Zeldin, an Army veteran of Iraq who also served two terms in the State Senate, met reporters outside a Cheektowaga restaurant Tuesday and returned over and over again to a "dysfunction in Albany" theme. He said school districts can never count on what the budget will provide, veterans programs get short shrift and one-party rule has resulted in higher taxes and ideas such as cashless bail that affect public safety.
And then he launched into Cuomo, who Zeldin said should resign over his failure to properly report accurate numbers of Covid-19 deaths in nursing homes, as well as the "embarrassing and disgusting scandals" stemming from accusations of sexual harassment.
"He's disgraced himself and embarrassed the state," the congressman said.
Zeldin appears to be employing a "strike early and hard" strategy as the 2022 gubernatorial campaign begins to take shape. Though Cuomo has made no indication about seeking a fourth term, Zeldin jumped into the race just days before a Monday gathering of state leaders in Albany to hear pitches from prospective candidates. They include Rep. Elise Stefanik of Saratoga County, Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro (the 2018 candidate), former Westchester County Executive Rob Astorino (the 2014 candidate) and former Trump White House aide Andrew Giuliani (son of former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani).
Former Erie County Executive Joel A. Giambra, who this week said he is exploring a run, said he has not decided if he will attend.
But Zeldin already appears to be making progress. Though state GOP Chairman Nicholas A. Langworthy has endorsed nobody yet, he welcomed Zeldin into the race immediately after his Thursday announcement.
“We’re thrilled that Congressman Zeldin has officially announced his candidacy for governor," the chairman said. "Lee Zeldin would make an excellent governor."
Erie County Republican Chairman Karl J. Simmeth Jr. met with Zeldin Tuesday and said he was impressed.
"I liked his message," Simmeth said, "and the fact that he raised $1 million on the first day he announced his candidacy."
And Erie County Conservative Chairman Ralph C. Lorigo said a congressman who is Jewish, a family man, from Long Island and a veteran makes for an attractive candidate.
"All those are pluses, in my opinion, and put him in the lead today," he said.
Just as in 2018, Joel A. Giambra finds himself studying next year's potential Republican field for governor and asking, "Why not me?"
But on the day after Giambra announced his interest as a "moderate" Republican who considers former President Donald J. Trump "absolutely crazy," Zeldin will have to answer to his support for Trump in a state that rejected him by 23 points just last November. On Monday, the new candidate sidestepped repeated questions about his congressional refusal to certify the 2020 election of President Biden.
He said the voters with whom he speaks are more interested in issues such as the economy, the cost of living, public safety and quality education.
"I think when we get to the fall of '22 and there's a battle for undecided voters," Zeldin said, "my focus will be on those bread-and-butter issues."
Zeldin said Erie and other large upstate counties will figure heavily in his effort, noting he will return to Buffalo on Saturday to kick off a campaign he estimated will require $35 million to $50 million.
"I'm going to come back again, again and again," he said.