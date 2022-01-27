Wyoming County optician sentenced to 90 days for defrauding Medicaid

A Wyoming County optician who pleaded guilty to defrauding New York State by submitting false Medicaid claims for services he said he provided to nursing home residents, but never actually did, was sentenced Thursday to 90 days in state prison, followed by five years probation.

An investigation by the State Attorney General's Medicaid Fraud Control Unit found that many of the residents to whom 59-year-old Thomas Foote claimed to have provided services were actually deceased and that Foote never actually visited the nursing homes on the dates for which he submitted claims. Foote was arrested and charged with grand larceny in October.

“Not only did he cheat our state to line his own pockets, he shamelessly used the names of deceased nursing home residents to cover his tracks," Attorney General Letitia James said in a statement Thursday.

"Let today’s conviction serve as a warning that fraud will never be tolerated in our state, and we will not hesitate to hold those accountable to the fullest extent of the law.”

Foote fraudulently received about $74,000 in Medicaid payments between 2016 and 2019, for which he was ordered to pay restitution.

