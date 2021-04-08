Wyoming County man arraigned on assault charge against state trooper

A Wyoming County man who is accused of physically assaulting a New York State trooper who had initiated a traffic stop against him was arraigned Thursday before State Supreme Court Justice Christopher J. Burns, according to the Erie County District Attorney's Office.

Prosecutors said Chaz Brzezicki, 32, of Strykersville, was charged with second-degree assault, which is a felony.

Brzezicki also was charged with driving while intoxicated and a speed violation.

Brzezicki is accused of speeding while under the influence of alcohol as he passed a trooper on April 18, 2020, in Colden. The trooper initiated a traffic stop on Center Street near Holland Glenwood Road. The trooper said he smelled an odor of alcohol and marijuana when he approached Brzezicki's vehicle. The trooper also said he saw a pipe containing marijuana in Brzezicki’s lap.

Brzezicki is accused of refusing the trooper's orders prior to exiting his vehicle. It is alleged by the trooper that Brzezicki then punched the trooper in the face with a closed fist. The trooper said a struggle ensued between himself and Brzezicki as he attempted to place Brzezicki under arrest, and he hit Brzezicki with a flashlight during the struggle.

Brzezicki also is accused of spitting on the trooper.