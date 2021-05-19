 Skip to main content
WNY Refresh seeks information on outdoor fitness classes, events
LOCAL CANALSIDE FREE EXERCISE EVENTS

Sofie Schimmelpenninck dances during a Zumba class in 2017 at Fitness at Canalside. The class will be among those offered this summer starting June 1.

 Mark Mulville/News file photo

WNY Refresh will feature its annual outdoor fitness package on May 29.

Those who will offer fitness-related classes and events are welcome to email information to refresh@buffnews.com by May 24.

For all events, include the name, start time and date; a short description; cost; how to pay, register and get more information; and a contact phone number (tell us if you don’t want the number published).

For occasional or regular events, also please include all dates or the weekday the event occurs, as well as when the event or fitness class ends for the outdoor season.

email: sscanlon@buffnews.com

Twitter: @BNrefresh@ScottBScanlon

