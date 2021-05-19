WNY Refresh seeks information on outdoor fitness classes, events

WNY Refresh will feature its annual outdoor fitness package on May 29.

Those who will offer fitness-related classes and events are welcome to email information to refresh@buffnews.com by May 24.

For all events, include the name, start time and date; a short description; cost; how to pay, register and get more information; and a contact phone number (tell us if you don’t want the number published).

For occasional or regular events, also please include all dates or the weekday the event occurs, as well as when the event or fitness class ends for the outdoor season.

