With lieutenant governor out, Hochul's rivals in Democratic primary shift to attack mode

Even as former Lt. Gov. Brian A. Benjamin's Tuesday resignation cast uncertainty over who will fill the post, his arrest also began to shape the future course of this year's statewide elections.

Democrats and Republicans alike on Wednesday launched a new, "post-Benjamin" phase of their campaigns, casting Gov. Kathy Hochul alternately as "incompetent" for selecting the former state senator now facing bribery and other charges, or as another in a long line of politicians touched by Albany corruption.

But in an interview on WNYC Radio in New York, Hochul said she will honor her promise to "change the culture in Albany," would not be deterred by the Benjamin "setback," and will seek a better vetting process in the search for a new lieutenant governor.

On Wednesday, Hochul's rivals in the June Democratic primary shifted into full attack mode, while Republicans spied a break in their uphill effort. In addition, Benjamin's exit further complicates the Democrats' ballot situation.

Developments included:

• In Buffalo, New York City Public Advocate Jumaane D. Williams applied new spin to his Hochul challenge in the Democratic primary by linking her to the same Albany mindset that brought down her predecessor, Andrew M. Cuomo. He acknowledged Tuesday's events may boost his campaign.

"The question is how many people we get to hear the message," he told reporters at a Delaware Avenue event boosting Starbucks workers' unionization efforts. "I'm hopeful today that people hear my message more than they did yesterday."

• Another Democratic primary rival, Rep. Thomas R. Suozzi of Nassau County, told reporters "questions [were] swirling about his behavior" when Benjamin was selected, reiterating his contention that Hochul "is in over her head."

• New attention focused on candidates for lieutenant governor as those in the race emphasized their integrity and questions continued about the ultimate shape of the primary ballot for the post. Most election experts say only extraordinary circumstances could remove Benjamin's name from the June 28 ballot. The governor and lieutenant governor run separately in the primary.

Some speculation involved Benjamin moving out of state to leave the ballot; others mentioned nomination for another office (though the party could endure criticism for backing someone under federal indictment).

• Republicans continued jabbing at Hochul as they see new hope for their contenders, again linking her to Cuomo and his ethics problems.

"She has consistently turned a blind eye to obvious corruption, first with Cuomo and then with her choice for Lieutenant Governor," state GOP Chairman Nicholas A. Langworthy said. "She has demonstrated a stunning lack of judgment that is only exacerbated by her terrible handling of this major crisis rocking her administration."

Hochul, in the WNYC Radio interview, emphasized she was unaware of any legal problems surrounding Benjamin when selected.

"We thought everything that had risen up had been addressed; everything was clear," she said.

Mainline Democrats, meanwhile, were lying low, with state Chairman Jay S. Jacobs declining any comment as his party grapples with an unexpected complication. With Hochul emerging from the just completed budget process counting fewer friends in the Legislature and absorbing criticism from the party's left wing over $600 million in state funds for a new Buffalo Bills stadium, Democrats were said to be devising new approaches.

But Erie County Democratic Chairman Jeremy J. Zellner said Wednesday he envisions no serious political fallout for the governor because of the strength she brings into the election.

"I spoke with her campaign and it's full steam ahead," he said, pointing to planned local efforts to "run up the numbers" in Hochul's home county of Erie.

Zellner dismissed claims that Hochul should have more closely vetted her choice to replace her as lieutenant governor by noting that FBI charges against Benjamin include lying about the allegations at the heart of his indictment.

"The fact is he was breaking the law behind closed doors with a governor who had a vetting process and was lied to," Zellner said.

Still, some Democrats were noting concern about an unexpected curve ball thrown at the campaign.

"Things have changed from a week ago," said one Democrat close to the campaign. "They've got to figure out how to proceed."

Williams may have personified one new Democratic approach as he touted the integrity of his running mate – Ana Maria Archila, who joined him on Delaware Avenue.

"I will be a light in the darkness of Albany in moments like yesterday," Archila said in an appearance hosted by Williams ally and former Buffalo mayoral candidate India B. Walton.

And Williams linked Hochul to the public corruption charges surrounding a parade of governors, speakers of the Assembly and other high-ranking officials in recent years.

"The leaders of the Democratic Party will do whatever they can to get themselves re-elected," said Williams, who is running in the Democratic primary but is also the Working Families candidate. "We have always put people first.

"They don't even know how to talk about public safety," he added in a nod to continuing concerns about rising crime rates exacerbated by Tuesday's subway shooting in Brooklyn that wounded 27 people.

"I have always said that the reason I am in this race, and the reason Ana Maria is in this race, is because there was going to be a continuation of what we had previous to this governor," he said, "... and this governor was part of that administration."

