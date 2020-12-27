Wind advisory tonight through Monday afternoon with rain replacing snow

The Buffalo region will be under a wind advisory from Sunday night through Monday afternoon with winds ranging from 20 to 30 mph and gusts reaching up to 50 mph, according to the National Weather Service office in Cheektowaga.

The advisory begins at 9 p.m. Sunday for southern Erie and Chautauqua counties and at 4 a.m. Monday for northern Erie, Niagara, Orleans, Genesee and Wyoming counties. The advisory will remain in effect until 4 p.m. on Monday, said Liz Jurkowski, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service at the Buffalo Niagara International Airport.

Following the 18.4 inches of snow recorded at the airport on Saturday, Sunday will be mostly cloudy with a high near 35 degrees.

“Today should be dry until we get into tonight,” Jurkowski said Sunday. “Into tonight we start having the next system come in from the west. It will more than likely warm up enough so most of it will be rain.”

Temperatures on Monday will reach a high in the low 40s during the morning hours, growing colder as the day goes on.

“The cold air comes in by midday tomorrow and we have lake effect set back up again, but it’s not going to be anything like we saw previously,” Jurkowski said. “It’s minor, mainly along the Southern Tier. It’s not going to give us much.”

By Tuesday, temperatures will be back to the mid to upper 20s.

