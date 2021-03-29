Williamsville School District parents sue for five-day, in-person learning for their children

Some parents with children who attend the Williamsville Central School District have filed a lawsuit to force the district to provide five-day, in-person instruction to their children.

Mark Speyer, Clarissa Zador and Jill Licata each filed affidavits seeking a temporary restraining order and a preliminary injunction seeking to restrain and enjoin the school district from continuing to only offer its students an education through the district's hybrid/remote-learning model.

In their depositions, each testified to the harm remote learning has caused their children, academically, socially and mentally.

Zador is the mother of a 7-year-old first-grader at Maple East Elementary School. She said the district has failed to provide full-time, in-person instruction five days a week. She said her child receives no instruction whatsoever on Mondays and Tuesdays, and on Wednesdays, her child receives less than two hours of instruction. Her child attends school on Thursdays and Fridays and receives in-person instruction only on those days, she added.

Zador said she is a single working mother of an only child.

As a result of the district's hybrid/remote learning model, she said her child "is always anxious, lonely, and spends much of the time crying."

