Williamsville native Elizabeth Allen named assistant secretary of state

She also served as White House deputy communications director and deputy assistant to President Barack Obama, as well as White House director of message planning and deputy director of communications to then-Vice President Joe Biden.

+4 8 memories of Joe Biden from Western New Yorkers who knew him For those who worked for Biden – and a surprising number of Buffalonians have – their feelings for Biden on the eve of his inauguration go well beyond respect.

In a 2020 interview with The Buffalo News, Allen noted that in her various roles, she traveled to 35 countries with Biden.

Allen most recently served as a partner at Finsbury Glover Hering, a Washington public affairs firm. She took a leave from that job last year to serve as communications director for then-Sen. Kamala Harris after she became Biden's nominee for vice president.

Allen will be Biden's first appointment to head the Bureau of Global Public Affairs. The bureau has been led by an acting career official at the State Department since Biden became president in January.

On its website, the bureau says its mission "is to serve the American people by effectively communicating U.S. foreign policy priorities and the importance of diplomacy to American audiences, and engaging foreign publics to enhance their understanding of and support for the values and policies of the United States."

And one of Allen's missions, it seems, is to work for Biden.

"There's a saying that once you're in the Biden family, you're never not in the Biden family," Allen told The News last year. "That's really what it does feel like. "

