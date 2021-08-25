Williamsville native Elizabeth Allen named assistant secretary of state

WASHINGTON – President Biden on Wednesday appointed Williamsville native Elizabeth M. Allen, a longtime Democratic communications whiz, to serve as assistant secretary of state for global public affairs.
The post, which does not require Senate confirmation, makes Allen the communications guru overseeing the State Department's messaging both at home and abroad. She will answer to Secretary of State Antony Blinken. Chief State Department spokesman Ned Price and his staff will report to Allen.
"I am deeply honored to serve President Biden and Secretary Blinken in this role and look forward to returning to the State Department alongside its dedicated and tireless people doing critical work around the world," Allen, 36, said in a statement.
Allen, a graduate of Williamsville South High School and the State University of New York College at Geneseo, has a long history of working with the State Department and with Biden.
She had an internship at the State Department while in college, when Republican President George W. Bush and Secretary of State Condoleeza Rice were in office, and returned to the department for her first job after graduation.
Allen later served as director of strategic communications and public affairs for the State Department's Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs, and in positions in the department’s Bureau of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement and Office of Global Women’s Issues.
She also served as White House deputy communications director and deputy assistant to President Barack Obama, as well as White House director of message planning and deputy director of communications to then-Vice President Joe Biden.
For those who worked for Biden – and a surprising number of Buffalonians have – their feelings for Biden on the eve of his inauguration go well beyond respect.
In a 2020 interview with The Buffalo News, Allen noted that in her various roles, she traveled to 35 countries with Biden.
Allen most recently served as a partner at Finsbury Glover Hering, a Washington public affairs firm. She took a leave from that job last year to serve as communications director for then-Sen. Kamala Harris after she became Biden's nominee for vice president.
Allen will be Biden's first appointment to head the Bureau of Global Public Affairs. The bureau has been led by an acting career official at the State Department since Biden became president in January.
On its website, the bureau says its mission "is to serve the American people by effectively communicating U.S. foreign policy priorities and the importance of diplomacy to American audiences, and engaging foreign publics to enhance their understanding of and support for the values and policies of the United States."
And one of Allen's missions, it seems, is to work for Biden.
"There's a saying that once you're in the Biden family, you're never not in the Biden family," Allen told The News last year. "That's really what it does feel like. "