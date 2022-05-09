Why overturning Roe could lead more out-of-state women to seek abortions in WNY

Abortion rights advocates and opponents don't agree on much, but they agree on this: the Supreme Court's likely reversal of Roe v. Wade could very well mean more abortions in metro Buffalo, not less.

It won't be because more women in the region will make the painful choice to end a pregnancy. It will be because, in a post-Roe world, New York State is likely to become an abortion destination.

Advocates on both sides of the issue foresee a time not unlike the early 1970s, after New York had legalized abortion but before the landmark 1973 Supreme Court ruling defining it as a nationwide constitutional right.

Back then, women from out of state traveled regularly to New York – including the Buffalo region – to end their pregnancies. And with Gov. Kathy Hochul vowing that the state will once again be a "safe harbor" for women seeking abortions, that influx is likely to resume.

"We in Western New York expect to get the highest volumes from Ohio, and depending on what happens in Pennsylvania, that also could be an issue," said Michelle Casey, president and CEO of Planned Parenthood of Central and Western New York.

Stasia Zoladz Vogel, the longtime president of the Buffalo Regional Right to Life Committee, said she, too, expects women to come to New York from states that ban or strictly limit abortion.

In those states, "there are going to be billboards, telling people to come to New York State," she said.

History repeats?

A billboard above Detroit, pictured in a 1970 edition of the Detroit Free Press, offered services and told a story.

"Abortion Information," the billboard read with the name and phone number of a referral service with a 716 area code. "

The billboard and others like it appeared around the country not long after the New York State Legislature, in April 1970, legalized abortion within the first 24 weeks of pregnancy – when abortion remained illegal or strictly limited in most other states.

Ten months later, the Detroit Free Press told the story of two Michigan women who boarded a private plane to Niagara Falls, where they ended their pregnancies.

Such journeys were common back then for women for a simple reason.

"New York suddenly had the most liberal abortion law in the world,” Dr. Alan F. Guttmacher, an early advocate of legalized abortion, said in a 1972 report.

In the 33 months between the state's enactment of that law and the Supreme Court's ruling in Roe v. Wade, 200,000 women traveled to New York for abortions, Hochul said last week.

And with nearby states already tightening abortion access in recent years, more women from out of state are once again flocking to New York for a medical procedure that is easier to get here.

While the number of abortions performed on women living in Erie County fell 11% between 2012 and 2019, according to the State Department of Health, federal statistics show that the percentage of women from out of state receiving abortions in New York tripled in that time period.

And that trend is not limited to metropolitan New York. Women and teens from northwestern Pennsylvania – where abortion providers are in short supply – increasingly come to New York for abortions.

"We've seen minors come with their mother from Pennsylvania because they could get better access here than they could there," said Casey, of Planned Parenthood.

What's next

Abortion providers in Western New York expect a larger influx of out-of-state women if, as expected, the Supreme Court in June overturns Roe v. Wade. A leaked preliminary draft of a majority opinion overturning Roe, written by Justice Samuel A. Alito, last week indicated that the high court was primed to do just that.

If that opinion becomes final, a trend that has already begun is likely to grow.

"We've always had clients from Pennsylvania. I think we'll be having more," said Dr. Katharine Morrison of Buffalo Women Services. "We'll be having clients from Ohio, just because of our proximity."

How many depends on exactly what those states do.

While Gov. Tom Wolf, a Democrat, has said abortion will remain legal in Pennsylvania so long as he is governor, the state could consider an abortion ban or other restrictive measures if voters elect a Republican governor and state legislature this fall.

And in Ohio, Republicans already hold the governorship and supermajorities in the state legislature. The state has already passed legislation banning abortion after six weeks into a pregnancy and is considering "trigger bills" that would ban surgical and medication abortion, with no exceptions for rape or incest, as soon as Roe is repealed.

Twenty-two other states – in the Midwest, South and Mountain West – are also set to ban abortion in a post-Roe world. Morrison said women in those states who want to end their pregnancies would most likely go to the nearest state that allowed them to do so – and to places that are most easily accessible.

For that reason, Morrison said she expects many more out-of-state women to flock to metropolitan New York City, rather than Western New York.

Even so, Casey said Planned Parenthood facilities in the Buffalo, Rochester and Syracuse areas can all expect more patients, which is why expansions are in the works at all three locations.

They may be needed, in part, because Hochul has been repeatedly talking up New York as a refuge for anyone seeking an abortion.

"My promise is that here in the state of New York, we will not stand idly by," she said last week. "Anyone who needs care, we welcome you with open arms."

Noting on MSNBC that "this is going to be a tremendous cost to us," Hochul said the state will need federal aid to cope with the cost of the influx of women seeking abortion. But due to a longstanding restriction on federal abortion aid called the Hyde amendment, it is unclear whether what Hochul is seeking is even possible.

Opponents aghast

Not surprisingly, abortion opponents are aghast not only at the leak of the draft Supreme Court opinion, but at Hochul's promise to make New York an abortion safe haven.

What's more, they say the state's 2019 Reproductive Health Act, which essentially enshrined Roe v. Wade as state law while broadening abortion access, will make it very difficult for them to challenge the state's plans in court.

"After what (then-Gov. Andrew) Cuomo and Hochul did a couple years ago, when they embedded a New York state constitutional right to abortion in state law, it's game over," said Vogel, the head of the Buffalo Regional Right to Life Committee.

Abortion opponents hold out hope for a federal law banning abortion, but that would require a Republican president, a Republican House and a Republican supermajority in the Senate – something that won't be possible until January 2025 at the earliest.

Meanwhile, if Roe is overturned, abortion law will merely revert to the states, said Rev. Jason J. McGuire, executive director of New Yorkers for Constitutional Freedoms, which opposes abortion rights.

"While there will be likely be an influx of women and young girls coming here to receive abortions (some of them brought here by their traffickers), New York will likely remain largely unaffected by whatever the Supreme Court ultimately decides,” McGuire said via email.

He agreed with Vogel that there's little that can be done legislatively to stop Hochul from making New York an abortion safe haven, but said anti-abortion activists will continue to do what they've always done to try to persuade women to not end their pregnancies.

That's what Cheryl Calire, director of pro-life activities at the Catholic Diocese of Buffalo, plans to do, too. More than a decade ago, the diocese began opening its St. Gianna Molla Pregnancy Outreach Centers, which offer help to pregnant women in hopes that they choose not to have abortions. The diocese now has five such centers in Western New York and served 1,700 families last year.

"The bottom line is doing more of what we are doing and reaching as many people as we can," Calire said.

