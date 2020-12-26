Where the snow piled up: 21 inches in Elma, 18.4 at the Buffalo airport

The lake-effect snow storm that hit much of Erie County on Saturday racked up some impressive snow totals.
A record daily snowfall for Dec. 26 was set in Buffalo, where 17.9 inches of new snowfall was measured Saturday. The old record of 10.7 inches was set in 1956.
Snowfall reports submitted to the National Weather Service for the two-day period beginning 7 a.m. Dec. 25 showed the following storm accumulations over Friday and Saturday:
- Elma Center: 21 inches (Trained spotter)
- Lancaster: 20 inches (Public report)
- Buffalo Niagara International Airport: 18.4 inches (National Weather Service observation)
- Millgrove: 18 inches (National Weather Service Employee)
- Orchard Park: 18 inches (Trained spotter)
- Harris Hill: 17 inches (Public report)
- West Seneca: 15.5 inches (National Weather Service Employee)
- Clarence Center: 13 inches (National Weather Service Employee)
- South Wales: 9.4 inches (Trained spotter)
- Akron: 9 inches (Trained spotter)
Maki Becker